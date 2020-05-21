Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating after a man veered off the Burnett Hwy and collided into a tree.
Police are investigating after a man veered off the Burnett Hwy and collided into a tree.
News

Man dead after veering off rural highway, crashing into tree

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
21st May 2020 6:30 AM | Updated: 6:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CENTRAL Queensland man has died after crashing into a tree in the North Burnett Region yesterday afternoon.

Early investigations have found that a Holden Commodore sedan was travelling south on the Burnett Highway in O'Bil Bil, north of Mundubbera, when it reportedly veered off the road and collided into a tree at about 1.35pm.

The driver, a 35-year-old Biloela man, was the only occupant of the car and died at the scene.

Police investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting, or Crime Stoppers at crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2001041428.

More Stories

biloela burnett highway crash editors picks fatal crash north burnett
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $6 million health precinct in Ipswich CBD on track

        premium_icon $6 million health precinct in Ipswich CBD on track

        News Work on a new health precinct, named 11 Bell and 15 East, is well underway and it is expected to be fully completed by the end of October.

        Lockyer cannery just weeks away from funding sign off

        premium_icon Lockyer cannery just weeks away from funding sign off

        Business The three stage project could break soil this year

        Staying connected during COVID-19

        premium_icon Staying connected during COVID-19

        News Initiative helps keep families connected