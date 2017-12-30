Man dead after single-vehicle rollover in Lockyer Valley

A Korean man, 24, has died in a single-vehicle crash at Blenheim on Saturday.

A KOREAN man, 24, has died following a single vehicle traffic crash in the Lockyer Valley at the weekend.

Earlier reports suggested the vehicle had rolled.

Initial inquiries by Police indicate shortly before 1.30pm Saturday, a Ford Falcon sedan was travelling east on Sippel Rd when it lost control at the intersection of Salt Spring Rd in gravel and left the roadway before crashing.

The 24-year-old driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A man travelling in the back seat sustained serious head injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment.

A man and woman also travelling in the vehicle were treated for minor injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.