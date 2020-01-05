Man dead after motorcycle and car crash

Police are investigating after the incident.

Police are investigating after the incident.

POLICE are investigating a fatal two vehicle traffic crash which occurred at Springfield Friday evening.

Initial investigations indicate at about 7.10pm, a motor car heading south and a motorcycle heading north on Springfield Greenbank Arterial Rd collided.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 27-year-old Crestmead man received critical injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit are investigating.

Any members of the public who witnessed or have dash-cam footage of the incident are asked to contact police.