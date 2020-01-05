Man dead after motorcycle and car crash
POLICE are investigating a fatal two vehicle traffic crash which occurred at Springfield Friday evening.
Initial investigations indicate at about 7.10pm, a motor car heading south and a motorcycle heading north on Springfield Greenbank Arterial Rd collided.
The rider of the motorcycle, a 27-year-old Crestmead man received critical injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Forensic Crash Unit are investigating.
Any members of the public who witnessed or have dash-cam footage of the incident are asked to contact police.