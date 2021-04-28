Menu
Police investigations are ongoing after a man was tragically killed in a freak accident involving his own car this morning at a Townsville home.
News

Man dead after freak accident

by SAM FLANAGAN
28th Apr 2021 6:03 PM
A man has tragically died after a freak accident involving his own car this morning at a home in Townsville.

Emergency services were called to an address on Bayswater Rd in Pimlico just after 8.30am after reports of a car hitting a man.

Emergency services on scene at Bayswater Rd Pimlico.
A spokeswoman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics treated a male in a critical condition on scene before transporting him to Townsville University Hospital.

The man, a 41-year-old from Pimlico, was later pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Police Service said preliminary investigations suggested the driver was crushed by his own car.

Emergency services on scene at Bayswater Rd Pimlico.
It's understood the man was standing beside the vehicle when he started it, before the car accelerated forward and pinned him against the house.

The man is believed to have suffered extensive internal injuries as a result of being crushed.

The Forensic Crash Unit are investigating and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

Emergency services on scene at Bayswater Rd Pimlico.
