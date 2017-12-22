Menu
Man in custody over alleged Lockyer Valley bashing

Harley Lee Scrivener, 25.
Emma Clarke
by

A MAN will spend Christmas in custody after another man was allegedly assaulted outside a Brightview Tavern on December 20.

Harley Lee Scrivener, 25, was charged over an incident in which a man was allegedly assaulted outside a tavern at 3.25am after confronting a man who was allegedly attempting to break into an automatic teller machine.

Detectives charged Scrivener, from Dalby, with two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and burglary and one count each of attempted robbery, grievous bodily harm and arson. 

He did not make an application for bail in Ipswich Magistrates Court today and he is remanded in custody.

The matter will next be mentioned on January 25.

