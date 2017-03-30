Man in custody over alleged BMW police pursuit

A MAN will spend the rest of the month in custody after a stolen BMW was allegedly involved in a police pursuit early this morning.

Levi Marc Van-Weazel, 21, is charged with one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a vehicle, unlicensed driving and fail to stop.

He did not make an application for bail in Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning.

He was charged after the car was seen travelling at 120kmh on the wrong side of the Cunningham Highway before it stopped on the Ipswich Motorway at Wacol, police say.

A co-accused, a 21-year-old Toowoomba woman, was also taken into custody.

Both matters will next be mentioned on April 20.