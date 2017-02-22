31°
Man in custody after truck crashes through RAAF Base fence

Emma Clarke
22nd Feb 2017 10:00 AM Updated: 10:19 AM

A MAN will spend the rest of the month in custody after a stolen truck was allegedly driven through a fence at the rear of RAAF Base Amberley yesterday morning.

Nathan Brett Pollock, 31, is charged with 12 offences following a low-speed car chase from a business on the Warrego Hwy at Marburg at 5.35am.

A prime move later crashed through a locked gate on Commonwealth land.

Pollock is charged with three counts of willful damage/destruction, and one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, fail to stop a motor vehicle, unlicensed driving, driving whilst relevant drug present in blood, fail to take reasonable care in disposal of a syringe, trespass, enter premises with intent and enter premises and commit an indictable offence.

He did not make an application for bail in Ipswich Magistrates Court late yesterday and the matter will next be mentioned in April.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  editors picks ipswich ipswich court ipswich crime

