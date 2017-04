A MAN is in custody following a stabbing at the Redbank Plaza car park today.

Initial information suggests a 25-year-old man was stabbed twice in the arm while on the top floor of the centre car park at 3.20pm.

He was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 37-year-old man was taken into custody and is helping police with their enquiries.

No charges have been laid.