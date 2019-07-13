Menu
Man crushed to death by tree in country Victoria
Man crushed to death in horror incident

by Aneeka Simonis
13th Jul 2019 2:42 PM

A MAN has been crushed to death by a tree in country Victoria.

The 64-year-old was cutting up a tree on a property in Leeds Rd, Yarrawalla, 233km north of Melbourne, when it fell on him about midday on Saturday.

It is believed he was using a chainsaw to clear the tree, which had fallen on a shed earlier in the week.

Emergency services were called but the man died at the scene.

No other people were injured.

Police will prepare a report for the Coroner and WorkSafe will attend the scene.

