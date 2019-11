A man has been crushed in a workplace incident at Atkinsons Dam. Picture: Supplied

A MAN has been crushed in a workplace incident just west of Brisbane with a rescue helicopter on the way to the scene.

He has suffered chest and back injuries in the incident, which Atkinsons Dam in the Somerset region about 12.30pm.

A Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to the scene and the patient remains conscious, according to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman.