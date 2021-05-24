Menu
The man is in a stable condition. Picture: 7News
News

Man crushed by machinery on worksite

by Erin Lyons
24th May 2021 2:39 PM | Updated: 4:57 PM

A man’s foot has been crushed by machinery at a worksite in Sydney’s west, prompting a huge emergency response.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene at Railway Street, Emu Plains just before 1pm on Monday after reports a man’s foot stuck was stuck and crushed in machinery.

The man was taken to hospital in a stable condition. Picture: 7News
NSW Ambulance said the man was freed from the machinery after he was trapped for some time.

He is in a stable condition and being taken to Nepean Hospital.

SafeWork NSW has been contacted for comment.

More to come

Originally published as Man crushed by machinery on worksite

