Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Man crushed after car drops, pins him

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
2nd Mar 2021 7:07 AM
A MAN has been injured after becoming trapped under a car at a private address in Ipswich.

The male patient in his 40s was reportedly pinned beneath a vehicle at a home in Ellen Grove about 6.10pm on Monday night.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman reported the man suffered abdominal injuries.

He was rushed to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

