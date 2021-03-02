Man crushed after car drops, pins him

A MAN has been injured after becoming trapped under a car at a private address in Ipswich.

The male patient in his 40s was reportedly pinned beneath a vehicle at a home in Ellen Grove about 6.10pm on Monday night.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman reported the man suffered abdominal injuries.

He was rushed to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.