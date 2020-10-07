Menu
Paramedics are treating a man for critical injuries at a multi-vehicle crash at Mooloolah Valley.
Man critically injured in motorbike, car crash

Ashley Carter
7th Oct 2020 7:10 AM | Updated: 7:34 AM
A man has suffered critical injuries in a multi-vehicle crash at Mooloolah Valley this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to the crash, which involved two cars and a motorbike, on Connection Rd at 6.15am.

Two men in their early 20s were also assessed, but were uninjured.

How a stranger saved young mum from home violence hell

QLD DECIDES: The side poised for victory in 2020 election

The road is delayed in both directions, with Queensland Traffic urging drivers to show patience.

A police spokesman said diversions were being made at the intersection of Connection Rd and Old Gympie Rd.

More to come.

