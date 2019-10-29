Menu
Emergency services have attended a serious crash on Brisbane’s northside.
Man critically injured in crash

by Elise Williams
29th Oct 2019 6:08 AM
A MAN is in a critical condition following a serious accident at Bald Hills in Brisbane overnight.

The accident happened in the southbound lanes of the Gympie Arterial Rd about 10.10pm.

Police say the man was travellling southbound when he lost control of the car and rolled a number of times.

The 32-year-old man, from Kallangur, sustained serious injuries, and was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

The road was closed for more than six hours but has since reopened.

Traffic was diverted onto the Gateway motorway.

 

The incident comes just weeks after a horrific head-on collision in the same area that claimed the lives of two people.

Shahid Islam, 36, was killed instantly when his vehicle was hit by a car travelling on the wrong side of the road.

The driver of the car, 28-year-old Jordan Cubby, allegedly stole the vehicle he was travelling in before the collision, which also claimed the life of his 32-year-old passenger.

Cubby has been charged with manslaughter.

