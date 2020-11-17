Menu
Man critically injured in crash with tree

Andrew Korner
17th Nov 2020 1:34 PM
ONE person has been critically injured in a single-vehicle crash at Marburg this afternoon.

Emergency services said a vehicle collided with a tree at the intersection of Marburg Rd and Steinhardts Rd about 1pm.

Firefighters, police and ambulance are all at the scene.

Police say diversions have been put in place and the Forensic Crash Unit and Scenes of Crime officers have been called in to investigate due to the seriousness of the man's injuries.

It is understood the driver, a male, was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

ipswich traffic crashes marburg
Ipswich Queensland Times

