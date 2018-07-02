Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Man critically injured in highway accident

Andrew Korner
by
2nd Jul 2018 1:09 PM

A MAN has been critically injured in a crash involving a truck on the Cunningham Hwy this afternoon.

The highway is reportedly blocked in both directions and drivers are being warned to expect delays.

Police say the man's truck was thought to have broken down about 5km south of Aratula just before noon.

It is believed the man stopped to work on the truck when he was struck by it and dragged some distance.

Queensland Ambulance Service says the man has sustained multiple serious injuries and paramedics are assisting him.

A rescue chopper has been called to the scene.

aratula cunningham highway fatal crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Tributes flow for Ipswich man

    premium_icon Tributes flow for Ipswich man

    News TRIBUTES are flowing for Ipswich man Jay Rice.

    • 2nd Jul 2018 1:01 PM
    Ipswich's A-League football hopes receive massive boost

    premium_icon Ipswich's A-League football hopes receive massive boost

    News City named in top 10 contenders for national expansion

    Businessman owed $48K 'sees red', attacks car

    premium_icon Businessman owed $48K 'sees red', attacks car

    News Ipswich man's mistake in dealing with debt collection

    Gatton man found dead after fight had been to hospital

    Gatton man found dead after fight had been to hospital

    Crime Death 'unexplained' as police await on post mortem results

    • 2nd Jul 2018 12:00 PM

    Local Partners