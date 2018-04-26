Menu
Man critically injured after hit by car

Emma Clarke
by
26th Apr 2018 5:28 AM

POLICE are investigating after a man received serious head injuries when he was hit by a car near Ipswich on Wednesday night. 

Emergency services were called to Koreelah St at Upper Lockyer just after 9pm following reports that a man had been struck by a vehicle.

A 30-year-old man had serious head injuries and he was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle did not suffer any physical injures as a result of the crash.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information for police should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Ipswich Queensland Times

