Emergency services respond after a man was bit by a bus at Brookwater on Monday afternoon.
Man critically injured after being hit by bus

Andrew Korner
by
17th Feb 2020 5:02 PM
A MAN has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after being struck by a bus at Brookwater this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service sent critical care paramedics and the high acuity response unit to the intersection of Augusta Parkway and Santa Monica Drive about 3.30pm.

The man, aged in his 20s, sustained serious head, chest and pelvic injuries.

He has been taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Police have shut the intersection down, as the Forensic Crash Unit begins its investigations.

brookwater traffic crash
