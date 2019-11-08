Man critical with serious burns after gas bottle explosion

Fire Investigation Unit will work to determine how the blaze started.

Rob Williams

A MAN was rushed to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition with burns to his legs, chest, arms and airways after a gas bottle exploded on a property at Bundamba, this afternoon.

Fire crews were called to the scene to find a large fire had engulfed a yard filled with machinery and appliances on Keith St.

Neighbour Tamara Hincks was at home when she heard a series of explosions.

"There was a massive explosion and it shook the house and I looked out my kitchen window and there was just smoke and fire everywhere," she said.

"I think I heard sirens before I even got to the kitchen, it was very quick.

"There was one big explosion and then after that there was a few little ones. We were all pretty worried.

"We were just concerned about our neighbours up the back, because there's an elderly lady that lives up the back."

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said six crews rushed to the scene just after 12:30pm, with two in breathing apparatus.

Crews worked quickly to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby homes, with other neighbours helping to fight the blaze.

Energex was also on site to ensure the scene was safe.

The Fire Investigation Unit will now investigate exactly how the fire started.

Sergeant David Hardiker from Booval Police station said a business operates on site and Workplace Health and Safety will also investigate the incident.

Temperatures reached tops of more than 40C in parts of Ipswich today. A total fire ban is still in place with a very high fire danger rating for the region for the weekend.