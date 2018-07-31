Menu
Traffic delays are impacting West Ipswich following an incident.
Breaking

Man critical following single vehicle smash

Andrew Korner
by
31st Jul 2018 3:24 PM

A MAN is in a critical condition after his car crashed into a pole in West Ipswich this afternoon.

Police believe a medical episode may have caused the crash on Brisbane St about 2.50pm.

Queensland Ambulance Service says paramedics treated the man at the scene and will rush him to Ipswich Hospital.

The Forensic Crash Unit has been called to investigate the incident.

A police spokesman says crews are conducting traffic control at the scene.

Traffic in the area is heavy and motorists should avoid Brisbane St at West Ipswich if possible.

