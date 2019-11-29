Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The incident occurred at the IMAX Theatre construction site. Picture: Christian Gilles
The incident occurred at the IMAX Theatre construction site. Picture: Christian Gilles
News

Man critical after worksite explosion

by Ally Foster
29th Nov 2019 11:43 AM

A MAN has suffered critical injuries following a construction site incident at the IMAX Theatre at Darling Harbour, Sydney.

NSW Ambulance were called to the site just after 10am following reports of a worksite injury.

When crews arrived they treated a 59-year-old man for significant face and head injuries.

It is believed the injuries were caused when he was working on a high pressured water line and a pipe burst and hit him in the head.

 

 

The man was treated at the scene - including for the potential loss of an eye - before being transported to St Vincent's Hospital.

He remains at the hospital in a critical condition.

A crime scene has been established at the site and SafeWork NSW have been contacted.

The construction company has arrange counselling for the workers who were in the vicinity when the incident occurred.

More Stories

Show More
accident construction site explosion

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Brassall thief busted thanks to residential CCTV

        premium_icon Brassall thief busted thanks to residential CCTV

        Crime Police have arrested and charged an 18-year-old Brassall man.

        • 29th Nov 2019 12:30 PM
        Court rules in favour of 2011 flood victims

        premium_icon Court rules in favour of 2011 flood victims

        News Court rules in favour of Brisbane, Ipswich victims of 2011 floods

        Community claims 'today is a win' with ruling on 2011 floods

        premium_icon Community claims 'today is a win' with ruling on 2011 floods

        Breaking But locals lamented that it will still be an uphill battle if the government decide...

        Gallery unveils new spider web playground

        premium_icon Gallery unveils new spider web playground

        News Kids of all ages will be able to explore tunnels, caves and slides inside a new...