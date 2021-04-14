Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A swimmer is in a critical condition after being pulled from the pool at a Gold Coast resort.
A swimmer is in a critical condition after being pulled from the pool at a Gold Coast resort.
News

Man critical after he is pulled from a resort pool

by Jeremy Pierce, Greg Stolz
14th Apr 2021 3:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Paramedics are working desperately to save a swimmer pulled from a swimming pool at a Gold Coast resort.

The swimmer is in a critical condition after being pulled from the water at the Sheraton Mirage on Seaworld Drive at Main Beach just before 2pm.

Ambulance officers, including a critical care team, are on the scene.

A doctor performed CPR on the 62-year-old man in the resort's pool area before paramedics arrived.

Originally published as Man critical after pulled from resort pool

drowning rescue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CBD update: Council still searching for cinema operator

        Premium Content CBD update: Council still searching for cinema operator

        Business Work on the $239 million redevelopment of the Ipswich CBD is progressing. Here’s the latest on businesses moving in and new facilities opening up

        Two in hospital after vehicle smashes into fence

        Premium Content Two in hospital after vehicle smashes into fence

        Breaking Police suspect speed may have been involved in crash

        Replay: Final day of U16 cricket champs - Flares vs Embers

        Premium Content Replay: Final day of U16 cricket champs - Flares vs Embers

        Cricket Queensland’s best under 16 cricketers will look to finish strong

        ‘Trying my hardest’: Teen refused bail on driving charges

        Premium Content ‘Trying my hardest’: Teen refused bail on driving charges

        News A young woman has been deemed an unacceptable risk to society after applying for...

        • 14th Apr 2021 2:30 PM