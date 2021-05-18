Australian sharks now the ‘deadliest’ in the world

A man is in a critical condition after he was mauled by a shark on the NSW mid north coast.

NSW Ambulance said the man, believed to be in his 50s, was attacked by the shark just after 11am Tuesday at Tuncurry Beach, near Forster.

#TUNCURRY Paramedics are responding to reports a man has been bitten by a shark at Tuncurry Beach#NSWAmbulance — NSW Ambulance (@NSWAmbulance) May 18, 2021

He is being treated at the scene for an upper leg injury and is in a critical condition, the spokesman said.

A rescue chopper is on the way and several emergency crews were sent to the scene.

Paramedics are performing CPR on the man.

The man was bitten by a shark at Tuncurry Beach. Picture: 9News

Tuncurry Beach is no stranger to visits from big sharks.

In 2019, drone footage captured a great white shark swimming near the shallows where children were playing.

Originally published as Man critical after horror shark attack