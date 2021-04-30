Menu
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating a crash that has left a man critically injured.
News

Man critical after head-on collision

Andrew Korner
30th Apr 2021 11:00 AM
UPDATE 11AM: Investigations are continuing into a head-on collision at Goodna that has left a man with serious leg injuries.

The 38-year-old man, who was driving a white hatchback, collided with a van on Queen St, Goodna about 6.45am Friday.

He was trapped for about 45 minutes as firefighters worked to cut the roof from his vehicle and free him.

Paramedics treated him at the scene before taking him to the PA Hospital in a critical condition.

No other injuries were reported

Ipswich Inspector Mick Thiesfield said initial investigations suggest the injured man’s vehicle crossed onto the incorrect side of the road, however, Goodna police were still looking into the cause of the crash.

Queen St was closed for several hours as police investigated the crash, but has since been reopened.

EARLIER: A man has been critically injured in a head-on collision at Goodna early Friday morning.

Police from the Forensic Crash Unit are investigating after the man, thought to be aged in his 30s, was left trapped with serious injuries in the crash on Queen St about 6.45am.

Firefighters used cutting equipment to remove the roof and were able the extricate the man about 7.30am.

The man had suffered serious leg injuries.

He has been taken to the PA Hospital in a critical condition.

Queen St was closed for several hours as FCU officers commenced investigations into the crash.

goodna ipswich forensic crash unit ipswich traffic ipswich traffic crashes
Ipswich Queensland Times

