Firefighters were called to a home in Cooroy. Photo: File
Man critical after gas bottle explodes in Coast home

Eden Boyd
11th Mar 2021 9:04 AM | Updated: 10:12 AM
A man is in a critical condition at a Brisbane hospital after a gas bottle reportedly exploded inside a Coast home early on Thursday.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said seven crews rushed to a property in Cooroy about 1.20am.

She said firefighters arrived on scene to find the home "well involved" in flames and there was substantial damage to the structure.

Crews fought the blaze by conducting internal firefighting and dampening down hot spots for more than two hours before it was under control by about 3.30am.

Paramedics treated a man in his 40s on scene for burns to his body and he was then flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition.

The spokeswoman said ventilation was completed inside the home and the scene was left in the hands of police.

Half-price airfare bonanza: Cheap flights take off to Coast

A fire investigator was due at the home on Friday morning and would determine where the blaze had started.

A police spokeswoman said a gas bottle had reportedly exploded and the fire was not determined as suspicious.

She said the injured man was in a critical condition in hospital.

If you need help in a crisis, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

