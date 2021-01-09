Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Gailes man, 27, was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle at North Booval last night.
A Gailes man, 27, was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle at North Booval last night.
News

Man critical after being struck by vehicle at North Booval

kaitlyn smith
9th Jan 2021 8:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 27-year-old man has been seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle at North Booval on Friday evening.

The incident occurred on Jacaranda St about 7.40pm last night.

Witnesses reported seeing the Gailes man walking on the road moments prior to the collision.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed multiple cars had also been forced to swerve in order to avoid hitting the patient.

The man was later transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

He reportedly sustained a serious head injury as result of the crash.

Multiple units, including critical care and high acuity response, attended the scene.

The female driver was reportedly shaken but uninjured.

Police investigations remain ongoing.

car vs pedestrian north booval princess alexandra hopsital
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    How students can get $5000

    How students can get $5000
    • 9th Jan 2021 8:20 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police confirm identity of man found dead in Preston bushland

        Premium Content Police confirm identity of man found dead in Preston...

        News Police have appealed for witnesses after the body of a man was found in bushland south of Toowoomba.

        How to report a mobile phone black spot and get it fixed

        Premium Content How to report a mobile phone black spot and get it fixed

        News Residents can report bad mobile phone reception in the hope of getting new towers...

        People’s Priest: The story of a QT boy made good

        Premium Content People’s Priest: The story of a QT boy made good

        News A Canberra author has told the story of how Ipswich shaped the life of one of her...

        AHOY: Police crack down on law-flouting boaties

        Premium Content AHOY: Police crack down on law-flouting boaties

        Crime Police and SEQ water officers have fined boat and jet ski users for breaching the...