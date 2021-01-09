Man critical after being struck by vehicle at North Booval

A Gailes man, 27, was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle at North Booval last night.

A 27-year-old man has been seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle at North Booval on Friday evening.

The incident occurred on Jacaranda St about 7.40pm last night.

Witnesses reported seeing the Gailes man walking on the road moments prior to the collision.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed multiple cars had also been forced to swerve in order to avoid hitting the patient.

The man was later transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

He reportedly sustained a serious head injury as result of the crash.

Multiple units, including critical care and high acuity response, attended the scene.

The female driver was reportedly shaken but uninjured.

Police investigations remain ongoing.