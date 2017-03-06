Punched, kicked: Man left with head injury after assault

Two men have been charged with grievous bodily harm after a man was hospitalised with a head injury following an alleged assault at North Booval.

Police will allege an altercation involving three men occurred in the driveway of a Nixon Dr home at 8pm on Saturday night.

A 32-year-old Raceview man was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition after allegedly being punched and kicked.

A 28-year-old North Booval man and a 33-year-old Brassall man were charged by detectives from the Yamanto Criminal Investigation Branch yesterday afternoon.

The men were denied police bail and are due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

All three men were known to each other.