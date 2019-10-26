Menu
Crime

Man coward punched in brutal attack

by ELISE WILLIAMS
26th Oct 2019 7:08 AM
A MAN has been coward punched while on a night out in Brisbane's popular Riverside precinct.

The man, who police say is aged 20-30 years, was punched in the head just before 10.30pm on Eagle St.

Paramedics attended the scene, where the man was conscious and breathing.

It's understood he lost a substantial amount of blood from his head after the force of the hit knocked him to the ground.

Initial information indicates the person responsible for the attack fled the scene before police arrived.

Witnesses believe the male perpetrator was wearing a black shirt and RM Williams boots. 

