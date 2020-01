GAS BURNS: A male was injured at 8.27pm when the bottle ignited and he suffered burns to his back, chest, arm and face.

CRITICAL care paramedics were called to a house in Coominya last night after a gas bottle burst into flames.

A male was injured at 8.27pm when the bottle ignited and he suffered burns to his back, chest, arm and face.

The man was taken to Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital.

Queensland Ambulance Service reported the man was in a stable condition at the time.