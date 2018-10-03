Menu
Man back in court over Eurydice Dixon’s death. Picture: AAP
Crime

Man in court over Eurydice Dixon death

3rd Oct 2018 7:18 AM

THE case of a young man charged with raping and murdering comedian Eurydice Dixon is expected to return to a Melbourne court today.

Jaymes Todd, of Broadmeadows, handed himself in to police after the 22-year-old's body was found in the Princes Park field at Carlton North on June 13.

It is alleged Todd, who was 19 at the time, raped and murdered Ms Dixon sometime between 10.30pm the night before and 3am when her body was found.

During his previous appearance in Melbourne Magistrates Court on June 14, Todd's Legal Aid lawyer John Riordan said it was his first time in custody and stressed his vulnerability in that environment due to his youth and diagnosis of autism.

If you or anyone you know needs help you can phone Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyondblue on 1300 224 636.

