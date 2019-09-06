Man cops incredibly ‘petty’ parking fine

Commenters were outraged at the 'petty' fine.

A man has been issued a "petty" parking fine after a ranger spotted his wheel was touching the "garden kerb".

The driver had parked in Yanchep, a beachside suburb in outer Perth, when a passer-by noticed the infringement notice on their car.

A picture of the parking fine was posted to the Yanchep Beaches Facebook page, asking the local council if they were "serious".

"Went down to watch the ocean for a bit and saw the bloke parked next to me had got a ticket for his wheel touching the kerb," the post read.

"If he had parked on top of the tree then that would warrant a fine, but this? Really?!" the post continued.

The post has since gone viral, attracting 200 reactions and more than 100 shares.

"Shame on the City of Wanneroo. Ridiculous," one man commented.

"I honestly can't believe you would be so petty. I believe an apology is in order to the driver and to the people of Wanneroo for wasting taxpayer money on such trivia."

"What??!!!! It's literally just touching it! This is beyond ridiculous," another commenter said.

"You have to be kidding??!!! All the parking infringements around the Capricorn area and they pick on a tyre touching a pavement," another woman said.

"I've witnessed the rangers many a time doing a quick drive around and passing clearly illegal parking only to park up down at the lagoon for around 20 minutes … shame on you City of Wanneroo!"

"I got a $100 fine for parking the wrong way in a car bay and even explaining to the Council the reason I had done it for security reason they still wouldn't budge," another driver complained.

A number of commenters on the thread suggested the fine could not possibly be real and had to be a prank.

Others insisted they had seen the local ranger ticketing cars in the area that day. Parking on paths and kerbs is an offence in WA.

News.com.au has contacted the City of Wanneroo for comment.