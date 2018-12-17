Menu
Driver crashes into tree, woman cut from car

17th Dec 2018 1:31 PM

MONDAY was an early start for Queensland Ambulance Service with crews called to two separate crashes, one at 12.40am and another at 3.34am.

The first occurred at the intersection of Mt Crosby Rd and Dolman Rd at Anstead, north of Ipswich.

The driver, a woman in her 20s, was extricated from the vehicle and taken to the PA Hospital in a stable condition with neck, back, ankle and hip pain.

A few hours later a car hit a tree on Fotheringham Rd at Muirlea.

Paramedics responding to the single vehicle crash treated a man in his 40s complaining of head and neck pain.

He was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

muirlea traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

