Man collects thousands for charity through refund scheme

STRIKING GOLD: Andy Brodersen walks the streets of Collingwood Park and Redbank every week to collect the rubbish of lazy litterbugs.

STRIKING GOLD: Andy Brodersen walks the streets of Collingwood Park and Redbank every week to collect the rubbish of lazy litterbugs. Rob Williams

THE man who volunteers to clean the streets of Ipswich feels like he's struck gold with the container refund scheme.

Andy Brodersen walks the streets of Collingwood Park and Redbank every week to collect the rubbish of lazy litterbugs.

While he does the community service out of passion, the ability to now secure some cash has the volunteer excited.

The Container Refund Scheme and its 10c bonus has resulted in fewer bottles and cans being left in the community.

"This morning, I collected four bottles and cans,” Mr Brodersen said.

"Before the scheme I would have collected 20.

"We have definitely found a difference, there's no doubt about that.”

Mr Brodersen and Lions Club volunteers have collected about 6000 bottles and cans since the scheme came into effect, netting the charity about $600.

While he has Lions in mind, Mr Brodersen was surprised to hear so many others returning cans for their own benefit.

"I thought everybody would be like Ron (Baginski) and me, collecting for Lions or the football club or whatever,” he said.

"I would say four out of five people are doing it for themselves because they're battling financially.

"Ipswich has always been a low-income city with a low socio-economic situation.”

Mr Brodersen repeated his praise for the Container Refund Scheme and said it would have long-term benefits.

"A lot of the people we meet down there have their kids with them and they let their children put their bottles in,” he said.

"It's got a psychological influence on them.

"Children are being taught about the environment and keeping it clean.”