UPDATE: Clown robber told victims to 'have a good night'

UPDATE, NOON: A WITNESS to an armed robbery at a popular Ipswich pub has told how the bandit wished his victims a good night as he ran off with cash.

Disguised in a clown mask, the robber brandished a rifle as he entered the poker machine room of the Racehorse Hotel about 8.15pm Monday.

Only about nine people, including two staff, were in the room at the time.

A witness to the robbery said a staff member noticed the man acting suspiciously shortly before the incident.

"She noticed a gun sticking out of his back pack, and that's when he came in and pointed it at her neck," the witness said.

"It looked like a slug gun. It had a fairly skinny barrel, but when he pointed it at her neck we thought there is no point in trying to be heroes here.

"It looked like he was sh*tting himself more than what anybody else was - like it was the first time he'd done an armed robbery. He wasn't talking very loudly because I don't think he wanted to draw any attention to himself.

"There were people in the pokie room who didn't even realise there had been a robbery."

The offender demanded a sum of cash and the employee complied.

The man ran off through the back car park and onto the railway line, heading south towards Videroni St.

A resident of Wearne St, about 300 metres from the pub in the direction the man was last seen running, said he heard a loud noise outside around the time of the robbery.

It is not certain if the man had a getaway car parked in the area, or if he was working with someone else.

The witness said patrons and staff in the pub at the time tried to remain calm and remember details about the offender.

"At no point was I worried that he was going to shoot anyone," he said.

"As he was leaving he said: 'Have a good night'."

Police are viewing CCTV footage of the robbery as part of investigations.

EARLIER: A MAN has threatened staff at a popular Ipswich pub while wearing a clown mask is still on the run.

At 8.15pm last night the man walked into the Racehorse Hotel on Brisbane St, threatened staff with a firearm and demanded cash.

Staff complied with his demands and the man then fled the scene on foot, reportedly running along the nearby railway tracks.

The dog squad was called as police attempted to track the man down but he was not found.

Police say he was wearing a clown mask with green hair, a dark jumper and light coloured shorts at the time.

Investigations are ongoing.

Authorities are asking anyone who has information regarding this incident to phone Policelink 131 444 or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.