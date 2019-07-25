Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man clings to side as houseboat sinks

by Emily Halloran
25th Jul 2019 2:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A man was seen clinging to the side of a houseboat as it began sinking near Wavebreak Island early this afternoon.

Marine emergency services were called to assist the boat about midday which was in water near Marine Parade and Parr Street in Biggera Waters.

The man seen on the side of the houseboat as it began sinking near Wavebreak Island today. Picture: Tertius Pickard.
The man seen on the side of the houseboat as it began sinking near Wavebreak Island today. Picture: Tertius Pickard.

The Volunteer Marine Rescue, Gold Coast Water Police, Gold Coast Waterways Authority and Maritime Safety Queensland and paramedics all attended the scene.

It is understood no one required treatment.

The man safely left the vessel in another boat. Picture: Tertius Pickard.
The man safely left the vessel in another boat. Picture: Tertius Pickard.


Gold Coast Waterways Authority told the Bulletin there was no water pollution caused from the boat going under.

It is understood the houseboat was not derelict and the owners have been contacted.

MP Sam O'Connor wrote on Facebook: "Another houseboat sinking off Biggera Waters".

"Police have visited and assessed it's empty and not a safety risk," he said.

"They'll likely pass it onto the Gold Coast Waterways Authority to start the process of removing it and for any clean-up.

Gold Coast Waterways Authority told the Bulletin there was no water pollution caused from the boat going under..
Gold Coast Waterways Authority told the Bulletin there was no water pollution caused from the boat going under..


"Apparently the owner is in one of the smaller boats. The tide is rising and it looks like they're trying to pull it off the sandbank with a couple of other boaties.

"We all care about our Broadwater, you can see that from the people watching from the shore, so hopefully it's sorted out soon."

More Stories

boating editors picks houseboat

Top Stories

    LISTEN: The phone calls that brought Pisasale undone

    premium_icon LISTEN: The phone calls that brought Pisasale undone

    Crime Now he’s been found guilty, here are just some of the explosive recordings tendered as evidence. LISTEN TO THE CALLS

    Council stonewalls plan for quarry close to parklands

    premium_icon Council stonewalls plan for quarry close to parklands

    Council News The unanimous decision was backed by residents.

    • 25th Jul 2019 3:00 PM
    Woolworths responds to shock discovery from Brassall store

    premium_icon Woolworths responds to shock discovery from Brassall store

    News The post spread like wildfire on social media.

    REVEALED: Council selects acting CEO after shock resignation

    premium_icon REVEALED: Council selects acting CEO after shock resignation

    Council News His resignation was tendered at a closed-door meeting of councillors