Man climbs from wreckage following bus stop crash
A MAN has been taken to Ipswich Hospital after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash at Barellan Point early this morning.
The patient, who is in his 20s, reportedly crashed into a bus stop on Junction Rd, at 5.30am.
LOCAL NEWS: Hiring now? Bunnings addresses Plainland rumour
LOCAL NEWS: Men torch car in act of revenge
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man managed to remove himself from the wreckage before two ambulance crews arrived on scene.
He was transported to hospital in a stable condition.