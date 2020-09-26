Man climbs from wreckage following bus stop crash

A man in his 20s has been taken to Ipswich Hospital after crashing his car into a bus stop at Junction Rd, Barellan Point. Picture: Paul Braven.

A man in his 20s has been taken to Ipswich Hospital after crashing his car into a bus stop at Junction Rd, Barellan Point. Picture: Paul Braven.

A MAN has been taken to Ipswich Hospital after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash at Barellan Point early this morning.

The patient, who is in his 20s, reportedly crashed into a bus stop on Junction Rd, at 5.30am.

LOCAL NEWS: Hiring now? Bunnings addresses Plainland rumour

LOCAL NEWS: Men torch car in act of revenge

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man managed to remove himself from the wreckage before two ambulance crews arrived on scene.

He was transported to hospital in a stable condition.