Man claims young girl ‘wasn’t affected’ by his sexual abuse

A MORETON BAY man has been jailed over the shocking, prolonged abuse of a young girl who he claimed “wasn’t affected” by his sexual offending.

Jonathon Walter Garrett, 24, began abusing the girl when she was just three years old, and did not stop for more than five years.

The Morayfield man’s abuse was discovered in June last year and he made full confessions to police telling them: “I just want you to know that everything **** and I have done was our choice”.

Garrett pleaded guilty to indecent treatment of a child, maintaining an unlawful relationship with a child and possessing and accessing child exploitation material at Brisbane District Court on Wednesday.

The court was told Garrett also claimed to police that the girl “hasn’t been affected by anything that’s gone on between us”.

Garrett’s defence team argued that he had demonstrated remorse and the sexual acts were “low key” because they did not involve any penetration.

Judge Julie Dick said his young age and co-operation with authorities were significant factors that could not be overlooked.

“You showed some self perception in making those confessional statements but on the other hand you showed some decided lack of insight,” Judge Dick said.

“Your barrister has informed me that you have developed more insight the closer you get to this sentence.”

Judge Dick said because the victim was still young it was hard to gauge the impact his offending would have, but it had a “flow on effect” for many people.

“The child was very young when you started,” she said.

“She is still young, and we don’t know yet what the future will hold for her.”

Garrett was sentenced to five years’ jail.

He will be released after serving 18 months, but will remain on a good behaviour bond for two years.

*For 24-hour support phone Queensland’s DVConnect on 1800 811 811 or MensLine on 1800 600 636, NSW’s Domestic Violence Line on 1800 656 463 or the national hotline 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732).

****Name removed for legal reasons.

