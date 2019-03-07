Menu
Crime

Accused says coffee table fall to blame for lover's injuries

Ross Irby
by
7th Mar 2019 12:37 AM
POLICE have accused an Ipswich man of wielding a baseball bat in an attack on his girlfriend.

When officers searched his home afterwards, a loaded .22 rifle was allegedly found hidden.

The man, aged in his 20s, appeared in the dock of Ipswich Magistrates Court to apply for bail.

He is charged with assault causing bodily harm/when armed in a domestic violence offence; possession of explosives (ammunition) when not authorised; unlawful possession of weapons; and possession of drug utensils.

Prosecutor, Sergeant Paul Caldwell, said the woman alleges the man used a baseball bat, and the charges put him in a show-cause situation for bail.

Photos of her injuries were shown to Magistrate David Shepherd.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said the man claimed the woman attacked him first.

"He essentially pushed her away, and she twice fell over the coffee table suffering injuries," Mr Fairclough said.

"He denies assaulting her with a baseball bat. And it was he who called police and called the ambulance."

There was no police suggestion the firearm was in any way involved in the domestic dispute.

Mr Shepherd said the man told police someone he knew gave the rifle to him and that he kept it for protection.

He noted that the man's criminal record showed he previously failed to appear before court, and had once been charged with going armed to cause fear.

Mr Shepherd refused bail, adjourning the matter to March 21.

assault offences bail hearing bail refused domestic violence offences ipswich court
Ipswich Queensland Times

