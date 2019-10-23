Man claims brazen meat theft was a 'mistake'

The man pinched $36 worth of steak and was ordered to pay Coles back.

BEFORE heading off to visit his relatives, an Ipswich man went shopping for groceries.

But Mark Saunders was intent on cost-cutting to save a few dollars before travelling and simply walked out of a supermarket with $36 worth of rump steaks.

He did not stop to pay for the beef. But store staff spotted his thrifty manoeuvre and called police.

Mark Anthony Saunders, 38, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to stealing meat valued at $36.30 from Coles supermarket at North Ipswich on August 22.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said the theft happened at 11.55am at the Riverlink complex.

He said the meat manager at Coles phoned police to say he saw a male taking food items but not paying. Police attended the shopping centre and located Saunders.

"He had three packets of beef rump steak valued at $36.30,” Snr Cnst Spargo said.

"Says he was trying to save some money as he was visiting family the next week.”

Saunders was asked by Magistrate David Shepherd if he had anything to say on the theft.

"I'd like to say the only reason I done it was trying to save money,” he said, "My step-father is in hospital and I was trying to get down there. I made a mistake.”

Mr Shepherd noted he had an unfortunate history but was doing well on parole.

Saunders was fined $400 - sent to SPER for payment plan. And ordered to pay compensation to Coles of $36.30.