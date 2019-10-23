Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man pinched $36 worth of steak and was ordered to pay Coles back.
The man pinched $36 worth of steak and was ordered to pay Coles back.
Crime

Man claims brazen meat theft was a 'mistake'

Ross Irby
by
23rd Oct 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BEFORE heading off to visit his relatives, an Ipswich man went shopping for groceries.

But Mark Saunders was intent on cost-cutting to save a few dollars before travelling and simply walked out of a supermarket with $36 worth of rump steaks.

He did not stop to pay for the beef. But store staff spotted his thrifty manoeuvre and called police.

Mark Anthony Saunders, 38, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to stealing meat valued at $36.30 from Coles supermarket at North Ipswich on August 22.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said the theft happened at 11.55am at the Riverlink complex.

He said the meat manager at Coles phoned police to say he saw a male taking food items but not paying. Police attended the shopping centre and located Saunders.

"He had three packets of beef rump steak valued at $36.30,” Snr Cnst Spargo said.

"Says he was trying to save some money as he was visiting family the next week.” 　

Saunders was asked by Magistrate David Shepherd if he had anything to say on the theft.

"I'd like to say the only reason I done it was trying to save money,” he said, "My step-father is in hospital and I was trying to get down there. I made a mistake.”

Mr Shepherd noted he had an unfortunate history but was doing well on parole.

Saunders was fined $400 - sent to SPER for payment plan. And ordered to pay compensation to Coles of $36.30.

court courthouse court news crime ipswich court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Woman has one last chance to 'clean up' after drug driving

    premium_icon Woman has one last chance to 'clean up' after drug driving

    Crime A Boonah woman who has faced court for the sixth time on a drug driving charge has been told she is on her last chance before being given a prison term.

    • 23rd Oct 2019 11:00 AM
    LOPPED: Gatton's greenery chopped in morning blitz

    premium_icon LOPPED: Gatton's greenery chopped in morning blitz

    News Onlookers in Gatton’s CBD this morning witnessed a number of trees being pruned...

    Brisbane brewery opens new venue in Ipswich

    premium_icon Brisbane brewery opens new venue in Ipswich

    Business The owner has vowed to make an 'old pub new again'.

    IN COURT: Full names of 39 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 39 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.