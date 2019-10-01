Menu
Man freed from car after rollover, airlifted to hospital

Navarone Farrell
by
1st Oct 2019 7:15 AM
A MAN was airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital after he rolled his car at Regency Downs, yesterday afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics, including Critical Care paramedics, were called to Gutt and Zischke roads at 5.40pm yesterday for a vehicle which had rolled and crashed into a pole.

On arrival paramedics discovered a man trapped in the vehicle.

With assistance form QFES he was freed from the vehicle and treated for head and pelvic injuries.

A rescue helicopter flew the man to the PA in a serious condition.

More to come...

