2011 FLOODS: Man finds drowned brother's wallet in creek bed

Peter Bromage remembers his brother Robert who died in the 2011 flood. Peter carries Robert's wallet he found in the creek after his death, at all times.

A COUPLE of weeks after the tragic death of his younger brother in the 2011 floods, Peter Bromage decided to try to find a needle in a haystack.

Venturing into the general area where his brother Robert drowned at Karrabin in January, 2011, Mr Bromage - who has a tattoo on his upper arm honouring his lost brother - was determined to find something important that had been left behind.

"I went down to the creek to see if I could find something from Robert's car," Mr Bromage said.

"I remember it was on a Friday a couple of weeks after his funeral. I saw something in the creek bed among a heap of grass and dirt, but I knew what it would be straight away."

It was an eerie find, but also one of sentimental importance. The wallet Mr Bromage plucked from the creek bed still contained his brother's driver's licence, various cards and even a $5 note.

"That's the one thing that hit me the hardest; seeing his driver's licence in there," Mr Bromage said.

"He and I did a lot together since we were kids. We grew up in a family of eight children and he was the youngest and I was second-youngest. We grew up on the farm near Borallon jail and even after we were married we'd do the grocery shopping together and worked on cars."

Robert Bromage, 50, died after driving his car into flood water near his Walloon home on January 11, 2011.

After finding the wallet, Mr Bromage left it how it was and now keeps it by his side at all times, as a reminder of his dear brother.

"I never cleaned it," he said.

"I left it how it was and now I carry it with me everywhere I go."