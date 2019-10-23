Menu
Man charged with tourist’s farmstay sex assault

by Mark Morri and Janet Fife-Yeomans
23rd Oct 2019 12:25 PM
A farm manager has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenage German tourist who was at his property on a farmstay program.

The 66-year-old who ran the farm near a remote town between Goulburn and Bathurst was arrested after the 18-year-old reported the alleged abuse to Surry Hills Police earlier this week.

He was charged with one count of sexual assault and four counts of touching a person without consent. Police allege that the offences took place between September 28 and October 18.

The woman reported the alleged crimes to Surry Hills Police Station yesterday.
It is understood the young woman had spent a couple of months at the isolated property.

Police executed a search warrant at the farm yesterday about 1pm and seized computers, mobile phones and electronic storage devices.

The man was arrested at the scene and taken to Crookwell Police Station where he was later charged. He is due to face Goulburn Local Court today.

The accused man is due to face Goulburn Local Court.
The woman is believed to have gone to police after first reporting the alleged abuse to the agency involved in organising the stay.

Access to the property is understood to be limited, which would have made it difficult for the woman to leave the farm on her own.

She told police there were other people working at the farm.

Police have not ruled out laying further charges.

