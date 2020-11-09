Menu
Hail damage at the home of Amanda Moran.
Man charged with stealing from storm victims

Andrew Korner
9th Nov 2020 11:00 AM
IPSWICH detectives have charged a man with stealing property from homes affected by hailstorms that smashed Springfield Lakes recently.

It will be alleged the 37-year-old man, from Hillcrest, was driving a white van around the suburb, collecting items that had been left on people’s front lawns after the storm clean-up began.

After receiving several calls from concerned residents, detectives intercepted a white van, which allegedly contained stolen property.

A subsequent search allegedly uncovered more stolen property.

Police said the stolen good included computers, keyboards, office chairs and other furniture.

Springfield Lakes, Springfield, Walloon, Rosewood and surrounding areas were hit with huge hailstones in storms on October 31.

The ceiling completely collapsed in the Springfield Lakes home of Peter and Kathy Morcus.
In the worst hit areas of Springfield Lakes, roof tiles were smashed and ceilings caved in, leaving residents a huge clean-up effort.

Police have since boosted the numbers of officers on patrol in a proactive effort to prevent theft and other crimes.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Wayne Francis said it was important to clarify the man was not charged with entering any homes.

Storm damage in Danaid Street, Springfield Lakes. Tradesmen remove damaged solar panels from a house. – Picture: Richard Walker
“We are in the process of trying to contact the owners of the property,” he said.

“We cannot be sure if the property was just being moved around by the owners of if they had intended to dispose of it.

“Either way, it will be alleged that property has been taken without the permission of the owners.”

Police have appealed for anyone who witnesses suspicious behaviour recently to report it.

The man is due to face court on November 18.

alleged stealing hail damage ipswich crime ipswich weather severe weather springfield lakes storm damage
