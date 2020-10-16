Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman at Nambour.
A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman at Nambour.
Crime

Man charged with rape of Coast woman

lucy rutherford
16th Oct 2020 9:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman at Nambour.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said the 32-year-old man was arrested at Nundah on Thursday and also charged with drug and weapon matters.

Man goes on drug-fuelled crime spree after jail release

Mum carjacks, assaults 80yo woman after lift home

Senior Sergeant Edwards said the man was wanted for the alleged rape of a 33-year-old woman on September 19 and 20 at Nambour.

The man appeared in court on Thursday and has been remanded in custody.

alleged rape daren edwards drug and weapons charges sunshine coast crime rate
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fire ban imposed in lead up to hot weekend

        Premium Content Fire ban imposed in lead up to hot weekend

        Information Anyone wanting to burn off garden litter or share stories around a campfire will need to put their plans on hold

        Laidley mum grew pot behind kids’ cubby house

        Premium Content Laidley mum grew pot behind kids’ cubby house

        Crime APPEARING with nine charges, the Gatton court has heard why a mum-of-six decided to...

        LNP’s pledge to build new Laidley playground

        Premium Content LNP’s pledge to build new Laidley playground

        Community A PLAYGROUND has been dubbed the missing link at a reserve in Laidley.

        Pedestrian hospitalised after being struck by car

        Premium Content Pedestrian hospitalised after being struck by car

        Breaking A patient was taken to Ipswich Hospital after they were involved in a pedestrian...