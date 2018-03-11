Baseball bat used in fatal house brawl

The brawl took place at a home on Vera Street, Corowa, west of Albury. Picture: Channel Nine

A MAN has been charged with murder after another man was fatally stabbed in a brutal house brawl in southern New South Wales.

At around midday yesterday emergency services were called to a home on Vera Street, Corowa, west of Albury, after reports of an affray.

As a result, a 41-year-old man was conveyed to Corowa Hospital suffering serious stab wounds and head wounds. He subsequently died at hospital.

A 33-year-old man was also conveyed to Corowa Hospital and is being treated for stab wounds and internal bleeding.

He was since transported to Albury Hospital where he is understood to be in a serious condition.

A 42-year-old man arrested at the scene by police from Murray River Police District and has been taken to Corowa Police Station.

Police allege the 41-year old was involved in an altercation with the 33-year-old man, when the 42-year-old intervened, striking the 41-year-old with a baseball bat.

It is believed all three men were known to each other.

A witness who lives across the road to where the incident took place watched as the drama unfolded.

"There were a couple police officers with him, he had no shirt on and was taken away in handcuffs," she told Fairfax Media.

"My mum's really scared - she moved here to be closer to town - but the police are there at least once a week."

The 43-year-old was refused bail to appear at Albury Local Court today.