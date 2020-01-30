Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have charged a man with murder after a fatal stabbing during an altercation at this house in Earlville, Cairns. Picture: Stewart McLean
Police have charged a man with murder after a fatal stabbing during an altercation at this house in Earlville, Cairns. Picture: Stewart McLean
News

Man charged with murder over Cairns stabbing death

30th Jan 2020 11:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have charged a 27-yaer-old man with murder after the fatal stabbing of a 28-year-old man in Cairns on Tuesday night.

About 11pm, police were called to a home in Downing St, Earlville, after reports of an altercation during which the victim received a fatal injury.

Police outside the Downing Street house in Earlville where a man was fatally stabbed. Picture: Stewart McLean
Police outside the Downing Street house in Earlville where a man was fatally stabbed. Picture: Stewart McLean

He was driven to Cairns Hospital by another man and woman where he died.

The 27-yaer-old Earlville man has been arrested and charged with murder.

He will appear in Cairns Magistrates Court today.

More Stories

Show More
cairns murder stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Group’s $70b bid to ‘supercharge’ Springfield

        premium_icon Group’s $70b bid to ‘supercharge’ Springfield

        News The company responsible for developing one of the nation’s fastest-growing corridors has made a major announcement about its future.

        • 30th Jan 2020 12:38 PM
        • 1 TR123
        Questions raised over timing of Ash Barty’s semi-final match

        Questions raised over timing of Ash Barty’s semi-final match

        News Major detail leaving many tennis fans unimpressed

        • 30th Jan 2020 12:27 PM
        EXCLUSIVE: Inside new shopping centre opening in 2021

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Inside new shopping centre opening in 2021

        News Despite recent rain, everything is on track for an early 2021 opening of Yamanto...

        • 30th Jan 2020 12:00 PM
        Future councillors warned not to make promises

        premium_icon Future councillors warned not to make promises

        Council News ‘It is how councillors behave in these forums which is important, and which will be...

        • 30th Jan 2020 12:00 PM