A 45-year-old man has been charged with murder after 32-year-old Steven Kyle Fyfe died in hospital following an alleged stabbing south of Brisbane overnight.
Crime

Man charged with murder after stabbing

Alex Treacy
by and Jesse Kuch, Cormac Pearson, Alex Treacy
14th May 2020 6:13 PM
A MAN has been charged with murder following investigations into an alleged stabbing incident at Waterford West last night.

A 32-year-old Beachmere man died in hospital after the altercation.

A 45-year-old Waterford West man has been charged with murder and is expected to face Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

The incident occurred at an apartment complex on Bourke St at about 8.15pm, a court heard.

The scene of the stabbing where a man was killed. Photo: 9 News Queensland
The 32-year-old man, Steven Kyle Fyfe, was located inside one of the units with a serious injury to his abdomen.

The man was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition where he died.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Man charged with murder after stabbing

court murder violence

