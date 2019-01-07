Menu
Man charged with murder after alleged stabbing in Booval

Lachlan Mcivor
by
7th Jan 2019 1:00 PM
THE MAN charged with the alleged stabbing murder of another man in Booval did not appear in person when the matter was heard in court this morning.

Graham Shawn Cleary, 45, has been charged with the murder of a 29-year-old man following an incident at a Bergin St unit complex about 9am Saturday.

Cleary was not required to appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday morning and the case was adjourned until later this month.

He is set to appear again on Wednesday, January 30 at 10am.

Emergency services rushed to Bergin Street about 9am on Saturday morning to attend to a 29-year-old man with a stomach wound.

He was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital but was pronounced dead during emergency surgery.

Detective Inspector David Briese said police had spoken to a number of witnesses who were present at the time of the alleged incident.

Mr Cleary was charged with murder on Saturday night.

