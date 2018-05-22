Menu
The man was remanded in custody today.
Crime

Man allegedly ‘knowingly infected woman with HIV’

22nd May 2018 1:35 PM

A SYDNEY businessman has been charged with knowingly infecting a woman with HIV and with having sex with a dog.

Francisco Navarro-Ramos was remanded in custody on Tuesday at Central Local Court on one charge of bestiality and causing grievous bodily harm with intent against a woman.

The 53-year-old was charged with the act on the dog in 2014 and with allegedly knowingly infecting the woman between June 2016 and February 2017.

He was also charged with possessing unlicensed ammunition.

Mr Navarro was arrested at his business in the inner western Sydney suburb of Rozelle in March.

Officers were following up a complaint by his alleged female victim when they arrested him allegedly in charge of ammunition for a firearm.

Mr Navarro-Ramos is currently in Silverwater maximum security prison.

He did not apply for bail, which was formally refused and will appear again on June 19.

