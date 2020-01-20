Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have charged a man who kissed a toddler while at the aquarium.
Police have charged a man who kissed a toddler while at the aquarium.
Crime

Man charged with kissing toddler at aquarium

by Nick Hansen
20th Jan 2020 7:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man who allegedly kissed a stranger's child on the lips at a major Sydney tourist attraction has been charged by police.

The man - a 28-year-old Indian National - allegedly approached the two-year-old seated in a pram at the Sea Life Aquarium at Darling Harbour about 5pm yesterday.

Police allege he did not know the child or his family.

"Following a brief interaction, it is alleged he kissed the child on the lips before the child's parent pushed him away," police said in a statement.

The incident was reported to police, who arrived shortly after and arrested the man and took him to Day Street Police Station. He was charged with intentionally sexually touch child under 10 years.

He was refused bail to appear in Central Local Court today.

More Stories

Show More
charges crime editors picks kiss sea life sydney aquarium toddler

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The silly energy suckers pushing up our power bills

        premium_icon The silly energy suckers pushing up our power bills

        News Simple changes could save Aussies a small fortune on their summer power bills. These are the habits you need to change.

        • 20th Jan 2020 8:58 AM
        Cleaner ‘dusts’ Bunnings and her employers in $30K thefts

        premium_icon Cleaner ‘dusts’ Bunnings and her employers in $30K thefts

        Crime When sentenced to jail she broke down in tearful distress when led from the dock to...

        • 20th Jan 2020 8:00 AM
        IN COURT: Full list of 74 people in Gatton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full list of 74 people in Gatton court today

        News Every week, the Gatton Star publishes a complete list of those due to appear in...

        • 20th Jan 2020 8:30 AM
        Building better future for son motivates council candidate

        premium_icon Building better future for son motivates council candidate

        Council News ‘Ipswich has a strong history and an exciting future, if we can get the right...

        • 20th Jan 2020 8:00 AM